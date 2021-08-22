Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,849,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,116. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

