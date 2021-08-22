Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1,459.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 209,691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,347,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 384.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 56,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

