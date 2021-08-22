Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 162.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $267,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $183.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $123.65 and a one year high of $199.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.84.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.