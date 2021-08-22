Investment (LON:INV) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Investment (LON:INV) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Investment stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 304 ($3.97). The company had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,029. The company has a market capitalization of £14.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 252 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 316 ($4.13). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 306.32.

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

