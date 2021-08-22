Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.50 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.50. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 897,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

