Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INVH. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after acquiring an additional 180,580 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 79,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

