IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 34.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. IONChain has a total market cap of $582,405.67 and approximately $2,404.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 242.5% higher against the US dollar. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.48 or 0.00808812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00101942 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.