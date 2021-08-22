Iowa State Bank Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.29. 89,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,390. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.33.

