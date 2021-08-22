Iowa State Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.37. 8,697,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

