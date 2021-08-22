Iowa State Bank Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.9% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PEP traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.35. 3,484,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

