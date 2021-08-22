Iowa State Bank Sells 460 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.2% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 86,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 155,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. 9,053,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,760,332. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

