IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Trading Up 1.3%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 927,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 424,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72.

About IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

