Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRDM opened at $40.03 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

