Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Iridium Communications and ALR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications 0 3 2 0 2.40 ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iridium Communications currently has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.79%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iridium Communications and ALR Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications $583.44 million 9.05 -$56.05 million ($0.24) -166.79 ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A

ALR Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iridium Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium Communications and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications -2.23% -0.96% -0.40% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -3,351.94%

Volatility & Risk

Iridium Communications has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of ALR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc. is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government. The Land Mobile business engages in the provision of mobile satellite communications services to the land mobile sector, providing handset services to areas not served or inconsistently served by existing terrestrial communications networks. The Maritime business provides broadband terminals, embedded devices and handsets. Its market space includes merchant shipping, fishing, research vessels and specialized water craft. The Aviation business provides mobile satellite communications services to the aviation sector. Its services are used in commercial and global government aviation applications, principally by corporate jets, corporate and government helicopter fleets, specialized general aviation fleets, such as medevac companies and fire suppression fleets, and high-end personal aircraft. The Iot Data Services provides satellite-based IoT services, which include personal tracking devices and location-based services, heavy equipment monitoring, fleet management, fixed-asset monitoring, asset tracking, resource management, and scientific data monitoring. The Hosted Payload and Other Data Services offer satellite time and location services, which helps augment GPS and provides location, timing and positioning data: inbound connections from the public switched telephone network(PSTN), short message services(SMS), subscriber identity module(SIM), activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services: and provides research and development services. The Government business line involves in the provision of mobile satellite communications services to the U.S. government, principally the Department of Defense. Its voice products are used for a variety of primary and backup communications solutions, including tactical operations, logistical, administrative, morale and welfare, and emergency communications. The firm’s commercial services include: Postpaid Mobile Voice and Data Satellite Communications, Prepaid Mobile Voice Satellite Communications, Iridium PTT, Broadband Data, and Machine-to-Machine services. Iridium Communications was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.