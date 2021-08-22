iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 71.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $100.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02.

