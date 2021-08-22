iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

