iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $821,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $75.45. 5,339,553 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60.

