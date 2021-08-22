iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

