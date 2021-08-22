iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 457,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after acquiring an additional 249,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,242,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 105,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

