iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is PRW Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.88. 1,568,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,137. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $284.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

