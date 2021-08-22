iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $35,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

