iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,137. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

