iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,603. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $163.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.