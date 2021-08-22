iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Reduced by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $28,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.47. The stock had a trading volume of 707,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,820. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

