iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 6.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 700,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,809. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

