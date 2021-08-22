iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

