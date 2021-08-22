iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $445.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

