ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 572 ($7.47).

Shares of ITM traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 459.80 ($6.01). 2,653,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 410.48. ITM Power has a one year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

