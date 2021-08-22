ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 572 ($7.47).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ITM stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 459.80 ($6.01). The stock had a trading volume of 2,653,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,059. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 410.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

