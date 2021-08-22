IWG’s (IWGFF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IWGFF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $4.10 on Friday. IWG has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

