J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCOM. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.18.

J2 Global stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.91. The stock had a trading volume of 256,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.10. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

