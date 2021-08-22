Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,535 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,106 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $647.34. 1,434,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $652.00. The company has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

