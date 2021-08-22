Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $72.80. 453,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,559. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $74.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

