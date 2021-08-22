Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.00. The firm has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.