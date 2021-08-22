Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.46

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.46 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.95 ($0.09). Jangada Mines shares last traded at GBX 7.06 ($0.09), with a volume of 351,833 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.26 million and a PE ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27.

About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

