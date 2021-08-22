JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after buying an additional 768,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,208 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after purchasing an additional 444,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,968,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,123,000 after buying an additional 298,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.97.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

