Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.66.

HENKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $22.56 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

