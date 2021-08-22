JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Stock Position Lifted by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 652.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the quarter. JinkoSolar makes up about 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,055.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after buying an additional 91,671 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKS traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. 2,525,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.11. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

