John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Robin Watson Purchases 63 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson acquired 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).
Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Robin Watson bought 69 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($194.72).
- On Thursday, June 17th, Robin Watson bought 2,632 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10).
LON WG opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.96) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -9.06. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.