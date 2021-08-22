John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Robin Watson Purchases 63 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson acquired 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Wood Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Robin Watson bought 69 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($194.72).

On Thursday, June 17th, Robin Watson bought 2,632 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10).

LON WG opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.96) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -9.06. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.