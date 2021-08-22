Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) PT Raised to GBX 3,150 at Liberum Capital

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock remained flat at $GBX 2,977 ($38.89) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 367,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 2,101 ($27.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,052.21.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,970 ($38.80), for a total value of £171,666 ($224,282.73). Insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $110,988 over the last three months.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

