JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

