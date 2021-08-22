JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 41,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

