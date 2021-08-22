JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 268.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,506 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72.

