Julie Brown Sells 23,000 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total transaction of £447,350 ($584,465.64).

Julie Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Julie Brown acquired 2,902 shares of Burberry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, for a total transaction of £63,031.44 ($82,350.98).

On Monday, August 2nd, Julie Brown sold 1,330 shares of Burberry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.53), for a total transaction of £28,023.10 ($36,612.36).

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,825 ($23.84) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,094.90. Burberry Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,265 ($29.59).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

