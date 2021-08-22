Julie Brown Sells 23,000 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total transaction of £447,350 ($584,465.64).
Julie Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Julie Brown acquired 2,902 shares of Burberry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, for a total transaction of £63,031.44 ($82,350.98).
- On Monday, August 2nd, Julie Brown sold 1,330 shares of Burberry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.53), for a total transaction of £28,023.10 ($36,612.36).
Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,825 ($23.84) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,094.90. Burberry Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
