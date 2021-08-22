K21 One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.34 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, K21 has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002461 BTC on popular exchanges. K21 has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.38 or 0.00817694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00102697 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,455,662 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

