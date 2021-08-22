Karen A. Dawes Sells 17,514 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $262.69 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $138.00 and a twelve month high of $267.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.20.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Repligen by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Repligen by 336.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Repligen by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

