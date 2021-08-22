KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Himension Fund

Himension Fund reduced its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,977 shares during the quarter. KE makes up 2.0% of Himension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Himension Fund’s holdings in KE were worth $20,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of KE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,321,000 after acquiring an additional 770,744 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 44.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of KE by 44.6% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after acquiring an additional 602,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion and a PE ratio of 44.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.