Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,665 shares of company stock valued at $26,779,894. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

