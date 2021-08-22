Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €18.90 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.88 ($25.74).

Shares of ARL opened at €20.44 ($24.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €20.34. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 52 week high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

