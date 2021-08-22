Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on PPRUY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kering has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

